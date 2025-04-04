$1000 Minute: Friday, April 4th
Published April 4, 2025
By Charlie
- This Candy’s slogan is Taste the Rainbow
Skittles
- Which Canadian Hockey Team in the Eastern conference recently clinched it spot in the NHL Playoffs?
The Toronto Maple Leafs
- Who was the villain in Disney’s Sleeping Beauty?
Maleficent
- What is widely considered the hardest shot in bowling?
The 7-10 Split
- This shows cast featured characters like Rebecca, Norm and Fraiser.
Cheers
- Who put Humpty Dumpty together again?
No One. All the king's horses and all the king's men COULDN’T
- When communicating on a CB radio, it is customary to end every statement with What?
Over
- Which Pizza Chain is credited with inventing the Stuffed Crust in the mid-’90s?
Pizza Hut
- If you paid for something that was $37.55 with a $50 bill, how much change would you get back?
$12.45
- From which region in Eastern Europe is Dracula believed to have originated?
Transylvania/ Romania
