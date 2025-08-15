$1000 Minute: Friday, August 15th
Published August 15, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the only even prime number?
2
- In the movie The Matrix, does Neo take the red pill or the blue pill to learn the truth about the Matrix?
Red Pill
- What famous Kool FM Artist was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?
Lady Gaga
- The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the United States from which country?
France
- What spice is traditionally used to give curry powder its yellow colouring?
Turmeric
- What is the Roman numeral for 50?
L
- What colour is the “M” on the green M&M?
White
- How many planets in our Solar System have Rings?
Four — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune
- Who was the first person to set foot on the moon?
Neil Armstrong
- What was the name of Big Birds best friend on Sesame Street?
Mr. Snuffleupagus (Snuffy)
