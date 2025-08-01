$1000 Minute: Friday, August 1st
Published August 1, 2025
By Charlie
- What do you call a piece of land mostly surrounded by water and connected to a larger landmass?
Peninsula (will not accept point)
- What kind of dog was Spike from Looney Tunes?
Bulldog
- What is the name of the festival taking place this weekend at Barrie’s waterfront?
Kempenfest
- This Kool FM artist is headlining tonight's festival.
Shawn Desman
- What does the C in CMYK stand for?
Cyan
- A sonographer would provide this kind of exam.
An ultrasound/sonogram
- Orillia has this nickname, linked to Stephen Leacock.
Sunshine City
- This Barrie community centre was recently renamed after General John Hayter.
Southshore Centre
- If there’s 200 vendors at today's festival, and Charlie visits 80%, how many vendors did she miss?
40 Vendors
- This series of 60 second PSA’s aired moments of Canadian history.
Heritage Minutes
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Kempenfest Friday- Kool FM Presents Shawn Desman
Friday August 1st, RESCON and 107.5 Kool FM presents… SHAWN DESMAN.
General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre August 1
Rogers Centre August 21
Advertisement
Advertisement