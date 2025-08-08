$1000 Minute: Friday, August 8th
- Who was He-Man's alter Ego?
Prince Adam
- How many players are on the field when playing defence in baseball?
9
- How much money do you have if you have we're to have 1 of every Canadian Bank note in regular circulation? $185 (1x$5, 1x$10, 1x$20, 1x$50 & 1x$100)
- At an Italian Restaurant pasta with a meat sauce would be referred to as this in the menu?
Pasta al ragù" or "Pasta alla Bolognese"
- Which cartoon character is known for saying "What's Up Doc"?
Bugs Bunny
- In Chess, the Knight piece can only move in the shape of this letter?
L
- What type of vehicle is used in funeral processions ?
Hearse
- Live Long and Prosper is a famous line from what sci fi universe?
Star Trek
- What dessert consists of baked layers of phyllo dough filled with nuts and honey?
Baklava
- What do you call a bicycle with 1 wheel?
Unicycle
