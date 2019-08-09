$1000 Minute Friday August 9th

1) What do honey bees collect?

(Pollen/Nectar)

2) What is the largest bone in the human body?

(Femur/Thighbone)

3) Which New York team are the Toronto Blue Jays taking on this weekend?

(Yankees)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The python is a poisonous snake.

(False)

5) This weekend, you can find our Kool FM street team at a Waterfront Festival in which Simcoe County City?

(Orillia)

6) How many years are there in a century?

(100)

7) Which movie features the song “Ding Dong the Witch is dead”?

(The Wizard of Oz)

8) How many sides all together are on 2 squares and 3 triangles?

(17)

9) ‘Roy G Biv’ is an acronmyn used for the sequence of hues commonly described as making up a rainbow. What colour does the ‘I’ represent?

(Indigo)

10) SPELL: Negotiation

(N E G O T I A T I O N)