$1000 Minute Friday August 9th
1) What do honey bees collect?
(Pollen/Nectar)
2) What is the largest bone in the human body?
(Femur/Thighbone)
3) Which New York team are the Toronto Blue Jays taking on this weekend?
(Yankees)
4) TRUE OR FALSE: The python is a poisonous snake.
(False)
5) This weekend, you can find our Kool FM street team at a Waterfront Festival in which Simcoe County City?
(Orillia)
6) How many years are there in a century?
(100)
7) Which movie features the song “Ding Dong the Witch is dead”?
(The Wizard of Oz)
8) How many sides all together are on 2 squares and 3 triangles?
(17)
9) ‘Roy G Biv’ is an acronmyn used for the sequence of hues commonly described as making up a rainbow. What colour does the ‘I’ represent?
(Indigo)
10) SPELL: Negotiation
(N E G O T I A T I O N)