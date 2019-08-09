Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday August 9th

1)    What do honey bees collect? (Pollen/Nectar)               2) […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    What do honey bees collect?
(Pollen/Nectar)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)  What is the largest bone in the human body?
(Femur/Thighbone)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  Which New York team are the Toronto Blue Jays taking on this weekend?
(Yankees)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  TRUE OR FALSE: The python is a poisonous snake.
(False)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  This weekend, you can find our Kool FM street team at a Waterfront Festival in which Simcoe County City?
(Orillia)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  How many years are there in a century?
(100)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  Which movie features the song “Ding Dong the Witch is dead”?
(The Wizard of Oz)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  How many sides all together are on 2 squares and 3 triangles?
(17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  Roy G Biv’ is an acronmyn used for the sequence of hues commonly described as making up a rainbow. What colour does the ‘I’ represent?
(Indigo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  SPELL:  Negotiation
(N E G O T I A T I O N)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, August 8th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 7th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 6th