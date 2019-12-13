$1000 Minute Friday, December 13th

1) The Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Cheshire cat are all characters from what Disney movie?

(Alice in Wonderland)

2) From the Netflix original film “The Irishman” which of these three stars did NOT get a golden globe nomination; Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, or Joe Pesci?

(Robert De Niro)

3) SPELL: Ornament.

(O R N A M E N T)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Today is Friday the 13th.

(TRUE)

5) Which day of the week do we have a Kool Kid come in for the morning show?

(Monday)

6) In last night’s NFL game the Jets took on the Ravens. What Maryland City are the Ravens from?

(Baltimore)

7) Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year. Since 2020 is a leap year, what day of the week will Christmas fall on NEXT year?

(Friday)

8) Taylor Swift turns 30 today. In 2012 she came out with a song claiming she was feeling what age?

(22)

9) In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Aunt Bethany wraps up her what to give as a gift?

(Cat)

10) What month do we celebrate “Family Day” in Ontario?

(February)