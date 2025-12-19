$1000 Minute: Friday, December 19th
Published December 19, 2025
By Charlie
- Hugh Jackman is starring in a movie alongside Kate Hudson, where he impersonates the Sweet Caroline Singer?
Neil Diamond
- If Gio ordered 17-foot-long subs for his party, how many 6-inch sandwiches will he have?
34
- Last night the Colts played the Wolves, where are the Wolves from?
Sudbury
- According to J.R.R. Tolkien, Frodo, Bilbo, and the rest of Middle-earth's Hobbits live in this special place.
The Shire
- This band made headlines in 2025 for their Kiss Cam debacle at one of their concerts.
Coldplay
- In a standard car, is the clutch pedal to the right or the left of the brake pedal?
Left (Clutch- Break- gas)
- What does CPR stand for?
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
- What Traffic sign is typically a red and white triangle?
Yield Sign
- According to Dr Suess, how many times smaller was the Grinch's heart?
Two Sizes Too Small
10) How many sleeps are there until 2026?
13
