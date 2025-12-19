Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Friday, December 19th

$1,000 Minute
Published December 19, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Hugh Jackman is starring in a movie alongside Kate Hudson, where he impersonates the Sweet Caroline Singer?
    Neil Diamond 


  2. If Gio ordered 17-foot-long subs for his party, how many 6-inch sandwiches will he have? 
    34


  3. Last night the Colts played the Wolves, where are the Wolves from?
    Sudbury 


  4. According to J.R.R. Tolkien, Frodo, Bilbo, and the rest of Middle-earth's Hobbits live in this special place.
    The Shire 


  5. This band made headlines in 2025 for their Kiss Cam debacle at one of their concerts.
    Coldplay


  6. In a standard car, is the clutch pedal to the right or the left of the brake pedal?
    Left (Clutch- Break- gas) 


  7. What does CPR stand for?
    Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

  8. What Traffic sign is typically a red and white triangle?
    Yield Sign 


  9. According to Dr Suess, how many times smaller was the Grinch's heart?
    Two Sizes Too Small 

 10) How many sleeps are there until 2026?
13

