$1000 Minute: Friday, February 16th

How did you do this Friday morning?

  1. What is the name of the teapot character in Beauty and the Beast?

Mrs. Potts

  1. What popular children’s song asks you to “shake it all about”?

Hokey Pokey

  1. Which Ocean does not border Canada?

Indian (will also accept the Southern or Antarctic ocean)

  1. What household ingredient will snuff out a small grease fire?

Baking Soda or Salt

  1. This Canadian civil rights activist and businesswoman can be found on a Canadian $10 Bill?

Viola Desmond

  1. Spell Environment?

E-N-V-I-R-O-N-M-E-N-T

  1. If it took Dale 3 and a half days to drive from Barrie to Calgary, how many hours was he in the car?

84

  1. Who wrote Romeo Juliet?

William Shakespeare

  1. He portrayed Romeo in the 1996 Movie opposite Clare Danes’ Juliette?

Leonardo DiCaprio

  1. This former American Idol Judge announced that her ‘THIS IS ME Tour is coming to Toronto in August?

Jennifer Lopez

