$1000 Minute: Friday, February 16th

What is the name of the teapot character in Beauty and the Beast?

Mrs. Potts

What popular children’s song asks you to “shake it all about”?

Hokey Pokey

Which Ocean does not border Canada?

Indian (will also accept the Southern or Antarctic ocean)

What household ingredient will snuff out a small grease fire?

Baking Soda or Salt

This Canadian civil rights activist and businesswoman can be found on a Canadian $10 Bill?

Viola Desmond

Spell Environment?

E-N-V-I-R-O-N-M-E-N-T

If it took Dale 3 and a half days to drive from Barrie to Calgary, how many hours was he in the car?

84

Who wrote Romeo Juliet?

William Shakespeare

He portrayed Romeo in the 1996 Movie opposite Clare Danes’ Juliette?

Leonardo DiCaprio

This former American Idol Judge announced that her ‘THIS IS ME Tour is coming to Toronto in August?

Jennifer Lopez