$1000 Minute: Friday, February 16th
How did you do this Friday morning?
- What is the name of the teapot character in Beauty and the Beast?
Mrs. Potts
- What popular children’s song asks you to “shake it all about”?
Hokey Pokey
- Which Ocean does not border Canada?
Indian (will also accept the Southern or Antarctic ocean)
- What household ingredient will snuff out a small grease fire?
Baking Soda or Salt
- This Canadian civil rights activist and businesswoman can be found on a Canadian $10 Bill?
Viola Desmond
- Spell Environment?
E-N-V-I-R-O-N-M-E-N-T
- If it took Dale 3 and a half days to drive from Barrie to Calgary, how many hours was he in the car?
84
- Who wrote Romeo Juliet?
William Shakespeare
- He portrayed Romeo in the 1996 Movie opposite Clare Danes’ Juliette?
Leonardo DiCaprio
- This former American Idol Judge announced that her ‘THIS IS ME Tour is coming to Toronto in August?
Jennifer Lopez