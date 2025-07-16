Heat Warnings- Air Quality Advisories in effect click here for details
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 16th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 16, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Which famous wizard has a lightning bolt scar on his forehead?
    Harry Potter

  1. What cheese traditionally comes on a Greek Salad?
    Feta


  2. Who won last night's MLB All-Star Game?
    National League 

  3. Dora the Explorer had a friend who was a Monkey. What's his name? 
    Boots


  4. Which fruit has seeds on the outside?
     Strawberry


  5. How many days are there in a leap year?
    366


  6. In Peter Pan, what was the name of Captain Hook's sidekick?
    Mr Smee 


  7. What famous landmark can be found at the Champ de Mars, Paris, France?
    Eiffel Tower 


  1. This instrument is the largest in the violin family.
    Double Bass


10) What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?
A Geologist 

