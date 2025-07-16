$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 16th
Published July 16, 2025
By Charlie
- Which famous wizard has a lightning bolt scar on his forehead?
Harry Potter
- What cheese traditionally comes on a Greek Salad?
Feta
- Who won last night's MLB All-Star Game?
National League
- Dora the Explorer had a friend who was a Monkey. What's his name?
Boots
- Which fruit has seeds on the outside?
Strawberry
- How many days are there in a leap year?
366
- In Peter Pan, what was the name of Captain Hook's sidekick?
Mr Smee
- What famous landmark can be found at the Champ de Mars, Paris, France?
Eiffel Tower
- This instrument is the largest in the violin family.
Double Bass
10) What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?
A Geologist
