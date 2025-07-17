$1,000 Minute, July 17th 2025

What type of animal was Arthur, from the children’s TV show Arthur?

Aardvark

2. What major Sports league had their all Star Game this week?

MLB (major League baseball)

3. What was the pig's name in Charlotte's Web?

Wilbur

4. What Barrie Landmark was designed by sculptor Ron Baird for the 1986 EXPO in Vancouver?

The Spirit Catcher

5. How many wheels does a tricycle have?

Three

6. What’s the name of the snowman in Disney's Frozen?

Olaf

7. Which season precedes summer?

Spring

8. What fast food chain uses a little red headed girl as their mascot?

Wendy's

9. What is the name of the fairy tale girl who had very long hair?

Rapunzel

10. What’s the name of the bear who lives in the Hundred Acre Wood?

Winnie the Pooh