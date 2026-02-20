$1000 Minute: Friday, February 20th
Published February 20, 2026
By Charlie
- Who won the gold medal in Women's Hockey yesterday between Canada and the USA?
USA
- The Northern Lights are also called what?
aurora borealis
- Which ocean lies between Africa, Australia, and Asia?
Indian Ocean
- What is the date of St Patrick's Day?
March 17th
- Which Canadian politician decreed that all Schools were allowed to watch the Olympic Hockey Games in school?
Doug Ford
- What movie features the quote, “You can’t handle the truth!”?
A Few Good Men
- What video game character says, “It’s-a me!”?
Mario
- What type of chef works directly under the head or executive chef?
Sous Chef
- Mount Everest is located on the border of two countries. Name one of them?
China or Nepal
- How many chambers are in the human heart?
4 ( Right Atrium, Left Atrium, Right Ventricle, Left Ventricle)
