$1000 Minute: Friday, February 27th
Published February 27, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the name of the Security Guard Sidekick for Jimmy Kimmel?
Guillermo
- We’re currently in the zodiac sign Pisces. What is the next zodiac sign that follows?
Aries
- Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor was born on this day in 1932. How old would she have been turning?
94
- Name one of the three letters found on the 8 buttons of a Telephone:
T, U, or V
- This KOOL FM Artist and performers of hit songs like Pinch Me, and Old Apartment, are playing Casino Rama Resort tonight?
Barenaked Ladies
- Of the 5 major Sports, which is the only one that does not use a ball?
Hockey (they use a puck)
- How many faces does a pyramid have?
5 (1 square base and 4 triangular sides)
- What do you call the item that keeps track of what page you’re on in a book?
Book Mark
- What is it you're smelling when you strike a match?
Sulphur (or sulphur compounds)
- How many colours are said to be in a rainbow?
7 (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet)
