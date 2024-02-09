$1000 Minute: Friday, February 9th!
How did you do this morning?
- n Disney Little Mermaid, what is the name of the Crab who keeps a watchful eye on Ariel?
Sebastian
- This former frontman of the Band The Police has a single being played on Kool Fm called Dreaming that he collaborated with Pink On?
Sting
- What Color is Luigis’ Hat In Super Mario Brothers?
Green
- The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are playing against each other in the Superbowl this weekend, what city will the game take place?
Las Vegas
- In a game Football, how many points is a field goal worth?
Three
- Finish this line from the popular Nursery Rhym “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe”, Seven, eight…
Lay them straight.
- What is the name of the hit Broadway musical that’s a spin-off of the Wizard of Oz?
Wicked
- Spell Munchkin?
M-U-N-C-H-K-I-N
- The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris later this year. How many Rings are there in the Olympic Logo?
5 (Fun fact they represent the union of the five continents)
- If The train from Toronto to Montreal takes 3 hours and 11 minutes and the train left Union at 3:45pm. What time will the train arrive in Montreal.
6:56pm