$1000 Minute: Friday, February 9th!

n Disney Little Mermaid, what is the name of the Crab who keeps a watchful eye on Ariel?

Sebastian

This former frontman of the Band The Police has a single being played on Kool Fm called Dreaming that he collaborated with Pink On?

Sting

What Color is Luigis’ Hat In Super Mario Brothers?

Green

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are playing against each other in the Superbowl this weekend, what city will the game take place?

Las Vegas

In a game Football, how many points is a field goal worth?

Three

Finish this line from the popular Nursery Rhym “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe”, Seven, eight…

Lay them straight.

What is the name of the hit Broadway musical that’s a spin-off of the Wizard of Oz?

Wicked

Spell Munchkin?

M-U-N-C-H-K-I-N

The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris later this year. How many Rings are there in the Olympic Logo?

5 (Fun fact they represent the union of the five continents)

If The train from Toronto to Montreal takes 3 hours and 11 minutes and the train left Union at 3:45pm. What time will the train arrive in Montreal.

6:56pm