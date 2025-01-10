$1000 Minute: Friday, January 10th
Published January 10, 2025
By Charlie
- If a Hockey player is talking about their twig, what are they talking about?
Their Hockey Stick
- This cartoon Sailor had a Tattoo of an anchor on his forearm.
Popeye
- Who is famously known for turning their back on Julius Caesar in Shakespeare’s masterpiece?
Brutus (Marcus Junius Brutus)
- Doc Oct, Rhino and Lizard are nemesis to this Comic book Superhero?
Spiderman
- Which planet is closest to the sun?
Mercury
- This playing card is often referred to as a suicide king.
King of Hearts
- This Canadian Musical Act sang the hit song "Skinnamarink”?
Sharon, Lois and Bram
- Toucan Sam is the mascot for the breakfast cereal.
Froot Loops
- How many squares are there on a Tic Tac toe board?
9
- Finish this popular saying… “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t” What?
Throw Stones
