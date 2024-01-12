$1000 Minute: Friday, January 12th
1. What is the plural form of the word “deer”?
Answer: Deer
2. On the periodic table, which element is represented by the letter O?
Answer: Oxygen
3. The Barrie Colts have three mascots, name one of them?
Answer: Charlie Horse, Carly Horse, or Charlie Colt
4. Who is the current King of England?
Answer: King Charles III
5. Mr. Dress Up was a Canadian children’s television series that ran for 29 seasons. What were the original names of his puppet friends who lived in the treehouse?
Answer: Casey & Finnegan
6. What organ in the human body is responsible for pumping blood?
Answer: The heart
7. In Chess, what is the name of the horse piece?
Answer: A Knight
8. This Kool FM Artist is the God daughter of Country singer Dolly Parton?
Answer: Miley Cyrus
9. What is the Canadian Spelling of Neighbourhood?
Answer: N-E-I-G-H-B-O-U-R-H-O-O-D
10. Dale ordered three meat lovers pizzas for a potluck lunch. Each pizza has 12 slices. How many slices of pizza will be taken to the potluck lunch if Dale ate 3 pieces on the way?
Answer: 33