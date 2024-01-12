$1000 Minute: Friday, January 12th

1. What is the plural form of the word “deer”?

Answer: Deer

2. On the periodic table, which element is represented by the letter O?

Answer: Oxygen

3. The Barrie Colts have three mascots, name one of them?

Answer: Charlie Horse, Carly Horse, or Charlie Colt

4. Who is the current King of England?

Answer: King Charles III

5. Mr. Dress Up was a Canadian children’s television series that ran for 29 seasons. What were the original names of his puppet friends who lived in the treehouse?

Answer: Casey & Finnegan

6. What organ in the human body is responsible for pumping blood?

Answer: The heart

7. In Chess, what is the name of the horse piece?

Answer: A Knight

8. This Kool FM Artist is the God daughter of Country singer Dolly Parton?

Answer: Miley Cyrus

9. What is the Canadian Spelling of Neighbourhood?

Answer: N-E-I-G-H-B-O-U-R-H-O-O-D

10. Dale ordered three meat lovers pizzas for a potluck lunch. Each pizza has 12 slices. How many slices of pizza will be taken to the potluck lunch if Dale ate 3 pieces on the way?

Answer: 33