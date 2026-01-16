$1000 Minute: Friday, January 16th
Published January 16, 2026
By Charlie
- This apparel company has a beaver for its logo?
Roots
- Is he the leader of the X-Men?
Professor X (Charles Xavier)
- Capricorn season lasts for four more days — which astrological sign comes next?
Aquarius
- In what popular children’s nursery rhyme does “the cheese stand alone”?
The Farmer in the Dell
- What stuffed dumpling, popular in Polish cuisine, is often filled with potatoes & cheese?
Pierogis
- True or false: There are still 6 teams competing for the Super Bowl this season?
False, there are 8
- Which artist currently holds the record for Most Grammy Awards won with 35?
Beyonce
- What non-electric handheld device helps you navigate directions?
Compass
- What is Doug Ford's job title?
Premier of Ontario
- When referring to Beer, what does IPA stand for?
India Pale Ale
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement