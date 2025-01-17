$1000 Minute: Friday, January 17th
Published January 17, 2025
By Charlie
- In the classic card game Go Fish, what phrase do you say when another player asks for a card you don't have? Go Fish
- What is the adjective in the following sentence? The hungry Elephant bent down to eat his food?
Hungry
- Of the 7 Canadian Hockey teams in the NHL how many are on the west coast of Canada?
1 the Vancouver Canucks
- In the Comic strip Peanuts, who is Sally in relation to Charlie Brown?
His younger sister (Sister)
- Fuji, Gala and Jazz are all types of what?
Apples
- If you ordered a 6-foot party sub for your gathering, how many 12-inch foot-long subs would that equal?
6-foot-long subs
- Children entertainer Rafi, famously sang a song about this Mamal?
Beluga whale(Baby Beluga)
- True or False the moon turns on its own axis as it orbits around earth?
True (The Moon does turn on its own axis as it orbits the Earth. This is called synchronous rotation or tidal locking, which is why we always see the same side of the Moon from Earth)
- Wasaga Beach is located on Georgian Bay which is part of Great lake.
Huron
- What is the yellow part of an egg called?
The Yolk
