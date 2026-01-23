$1000 Minute: Friday, January 23rd

1) How many NFL teams are still playing this weekend for the chance to advance to the Super Bowl?

4

2) What does the A in NATO stand for?

Atlantic (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

3) What is the name of the new, large outdoor concert venue in Toronto at the former Downsview Airport?

Rogers Stadium

4) How many Vowels are in the word Audio?

4

5) What type of handheld saw is designed to specifically cut through metal?

Hacksaw

6) What wrist injury is caused by repetitive motions like typing and can cause numbness or tingling in the fingers?

Carpal Tunnel

7) Yesterday it was Superstar Athlete Caitlyn Clarks Birthday. What sport does she play?

Basketball in the WNBA

8) How many days will February have this year?

28

9) Photograph and Far Away are songs sung by which Band?

Nickleback

10) How many months are there in a decade?

120