$1000 Minute, Friday, January 24th
Published January 24, 2025
By Charlie
- He is the antagonist in Disney’s Alladin?
Jafar
- What material did the 2nd pig build his house out of in the Three Little Pigs?
Sticks (Wood is not accepted)
- This popular caramel candy is named after a small town in Germany and is known for its smooth, buttery flavour.
Werther’s Original
- In the Children’s song Ants Go Marching, why do they all march down to the ground?
To get out of the Rain
- What cooking technique involves pouring alcohol over a dish and igniting it to create a burst of flame?
Flambe
- Never, Eat, Shredded, Wheat, is a Mnemonic device to help some remember what?
The Order of Compass Points (North, East, South and West)
- What is the highest score one could get on a dart board with a single Dart?
60 (a Triple 20)
- In the card game Crazy Eight’s what action does a 2 represent?
Pick up 2
- What is the Fat content of Homogenized milk in Canada?
3.25%
- This Kool FM Artist’s real name is Alecia Beth Moore
Pink
