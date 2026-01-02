$1000 Minute: Friday, January 2nd

1. Canada is playing this country in tonight's Quarter Final of the World Junior hockey tournament?

Slovakia

2. Time Magazine named the architects of _____ as it 2025 person of the year.

AI

3. Today is January 2nd, which is this zodiac sign?

Capricorn

4. Bruno Mars and THIS K-Pop artist teamed for the number 1 song for the top 50 of 2025 countdown. Who is it?

Rose

5. If Charlie went to bed at 10am and woke up at 4:30am, how many hours of sleep did she get?

6 and a half hours

6. Justin Trudeau is rumored to be dating THIS pop star?

Katy Perry

7. What year is it?

2026

8. Who is the main antagonist in seasons 4 & 5 of Stranger Things?

Vecna

9. How many countries play host to FIFA's World Cup in 2026?

3 Countries

10. What is the next stat holiday in Ontario?

Family Day