$1000 Minute: Friday, January 30th
Published January 30, 2026
By Charlie
- Of the 7 current Canadian NHL Teams in the league today, which team was the last to join?
The Winnipeg Jets (2011)
- Which dinosaur friend of Mario is confirmed to appear in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie?
Yoshi
- In which year did Canada officially become a country through Confederation?
1867
- If I said that Charlie was SUS, what am I saying about her?
Suspicious or Shady
- The Kool FM Jet flies 9 times a day, 5 days a week. How many times does the jet fly in a week?
45
- Francis Ford Coppola famously cowrote and directed this renowned Movie Trilogy.
The Godfather
- What popular game show is the line "Survey Says" from?
Family Feud
- What nut is used as the signature filling in the trendy Dubai chocolate bar?
Pistachio
- What is the distance travelled in a full marathon?
42.2 (42.195) km or 26.2 Miles
- The City of Barrie is celebrating winter next weekend with this annual event.
Winterfest (Feb 7 & 8)
