$1000 MINUTE: Friday, January 3rd
Published January 3, 2025
By Charlie
- What country is the Chef from in the Muppets?
Sweden
- Which candy’s slogan is “Melt in your Mouth, not in your hands”?
M&M’s
- True or false, Team Canada is still playing in the World Jr’s hockey tournament?
False
- What Major Network Broadcasted “Dick Clarks Rocking New Year's Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest?
ABC
- In the 2024 Musical biopic Better Man which CGI animal is used to portray British Pop star Robbie Williams?A Monkey
- What is the name of Barrie’s Beach along Lakeshore Rd?
Centennial Beach
- What animal is known as the "king of the jungle"?
Lion
- What is the name of the longest river in the world?
The Nile
- A teacher has 72 pencils. She wants to distribute them equally among 8 students. How many pencils does she give to each student?
9 Pencils
- How many stripes in total are on the American Flag?
13
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto March 13
Advertisement
Advertisement