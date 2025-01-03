SNOW SQUALL WATCHES IN EFFECT click here for details
$1000 MINUTE: Friday, January 3rd

$1,000 Minute
Published January 3, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What country is the Chef from in the Muppets?
    Sweden 


  1. Which candy’s slogan is “Melt in your Mouth, not in your hands”?
    M&M’s


  1. True or false, Team Canada is still playing in the World Jr’s hockey tournament?
    False

  1. What Major Network Broadcasted “Dick Clarks Rocking New Year's Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest?
    ABC


  1. In the 2024 Musical biopic Better Man which CGI animal is used to portray British Pop star Robbie Williams?A Monkey 


  1. What is the name of Barrie’s Beach along Lakeshore Rd?
    Centennial Beach


  1. What animal is known as the "king of the jungle"?
    Lion


  1. What is the name of the longest river in the world?
    The Nile


  1. A teacher has 72 pencils. She wants to distribute them equally among 8 students. How many pencils does she give to each student?
    9 Pencils 

  1. How many stripes in total are on the American Flag?
    13
