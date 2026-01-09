$1000 MINUTE: Friday, January 9th
Published January 9, 2026
By Charlie
- Disney just announced its cast for their live-action movie featuring a long-haired maiden?
Tangled
- Is she hosting the Golden Globes for the 2nd year in a row on Sunday?
Nikki Glaser
- The Barrie Colts are playing this team in Guelph tonight?
The Storm
- In the Ski World, this little bumpy terrain is called what?
Moguls
- This culinary event featuring the Hottest Chefs in Barrie will be taking over Liberty North on Saturday Night.
Top Chef
- Every year, many people take part in a month-long alcohol-free challenge on January 1st—what is it called?
Dry January
- What handy hinged invention prevents your bicycle from tipping over when you park it?
Kickstand
- Which is not a marshmallow in a box of Lucky Charms: Moons, Pots of Gold, Clovers or Horseshoes?
Pots of Gold
- What ingredient is found in both a Screwdriver and a Mimosa?
Orange Juice
- What do fans create when they stand and raise their arms in sequence around a stadium?
The Wave
