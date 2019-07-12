$1000 Minute Friday, July 12th
How many strings does a cello have? (4) The feeling […]
- How many strings does a cello have?
(4)
- The feeling of having already experienced something which is now happening again is known as what?
(Déjà vu)
- Tonight the Toronto Argos are in Winnipeg taking on which CFL team?
(Blue Bombers)
- What is the name of the Chinese system of medicine which uses needles inserted into the body at specific points?
(Acupuncture)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun.
(True)
- The final season of ABC’s ’How to Get Away With Murder’ will premier in September. Which season will it be for the show?
(Season 8)
- SPELL: Accommodate.
(A C C O M M O D A T E)
- What is the typical garnish is used in a mojito?
(Mint)
- Not including today, how many Friday’s are left in July?
(2)
- Topher Grace turned 41 today! What was the name of his character he played the TV show ‘That ’70s Show’?
(Eric Forman)