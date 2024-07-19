$1000 Minute: Friday, July 19th
How did you do this morning playing along?
Published July 19, 2024
By Charlie
- Marzipan is made from what Nut?
Almond
- What is the name of Simba’s father in the Lion King?
Mufasa
- When playing for the New York Rangers what number did Wayne Gretzky wear?
99
- Leonard, Raj, Penny and Sheldon were characters on what popular TV Show?
The Big Bang Theory
- What Alcohol is used when making a Piña Colada?
Rum
- In the Board game scrabble are there more consonant tiles or vowel tiles?
Consonant Tiles with (56) vs 42 Vowels
- Sarah Michelle Gellar portrayed this vampire fighting cheerleader what TV Show?
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- McLaren, Red Bull, and Alfa Romeo are teams in what sport?
Formula 1 (F1)
- What fruit has seeds on the outside
Strawberry
- Not counting vowels how many letters are in the alphabet?
21
Get Even More Daily Trivia
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
HISTORY August 2
Advertisement
Advertisement