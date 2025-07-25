$1000 Minute: Friday, July 23rd
Published July 25, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the Captial of Quebec?
Quebec City
- This famous wrestler passed away yesterday at the Age of 71?
Hulk Hogan
- According to the nursery Rhyme This Little Piggy, which piggy had Roast Beef?
The 3rd little piggy
- This Kool FM Artist has a single called AZIZAM?
Ed Sheeran
- Today is the day that Netflix releases this popular Adam Sandler movie Sequel?
Happy Gilmore 2
- What park in Barrie is home to the “I Heart Barrie”Sign?
Heritage Park
- What pasta is shaped like little rice grains?
Orzo
- What does a barometer measure?
Air Pressure
- This road sign is shaped like an octagon.
Stop Sign
- What is the most common use for acetone?
Nail polish remover
