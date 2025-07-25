Heat Warnings in effect click here for details
$1000 Minute: Friday, July 23rd

$1,000 Minute
Published July 25, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What is the Captial of Quebec?
    Quebec City 


  2. This famous wrestler passed away yesterday at the Age of 71?
    Hulk Hogan 


  3. According to the nursery Rhyme This Little Piggy, which piggy had Roast Beef?
    The 3rd little piggy 


  4. This Kool FM Artist has a single called AZIZAM?
    Ed Sheeran


  5. Today is the day that Netflix releases this popular Adam Sandler movie Sequel?
    Happy Gilmore 2


  6. What park in Barrie is home to the “I Heart Barrie”Sign?
    Heritage Park


  7. What pasta is shaped like little rice grains?
    Orzo


  8. What does a barometer measure?
    Air Pressure



  9. This road sign is shaped like an octagon.
    Stop Sign



  10. What is the most common use for acetone? 
    Nail polish remover
