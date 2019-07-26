$1000 Minute Friday, July 26th

1) Gala, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady are all varieties of which fruit?

(Apples)

2) How many letters are in the word alphabet?

(8)

3) What is the name of the planet second closest to the Sun?

(Venus)

4) In regards to REM sleep, what does the R stand for in REM?

(Rapid)

5) Sandra Bullock turns 54 today. In the year 2000 she stars in what movie as an undercover F.B.I agent, in the Miss United States beauty pageant?

(Miss Congeniality)

6) From Disney’s Snow White, which of the seven dwarfs wore glasses?

(Doc)

7) Which energy drink is said to give you wings?

(Red Bull)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Adults have fewer bones than babies do.

(TRUE)

9) If you had 7 cases of pop and each case had 6 cans, how many cans of pop do you have?

(42)

10) If you are getting braces put on your teeth, what type of doctor are you seeing?

(Orthodontist)