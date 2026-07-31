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$1000 Minute: Friday, July 31st

$1,000 Minute
Published July 31, 2026
By Charlie
  1. After this long weekend, what is the next Sat holiday for Ontarians?
    Labour Day


  2. What is Superman’s home planet called?
    Krypton 


  3. How many players from each team are normally on the ice during a hockey game?
    6


  4.  In what month is Groundhog Day recognized?
    February (Feb 2nd) 


  5. What dessert is made by caramelizing sugar over a custard base?
    Cream Brulee 


  6. Back in the day you needed one of these to play VHS tapes?
    VCR (Video Cassette Recorder)


  7. What star is at the centre of our solar system?
    The Sun


  8. What was the name of Elvis Presley’s famous home in Memphis?
    Graceland 


  9. In The Lion King, what is Simba’s father’s name?
    Mufasa


  10. A shirt costs $40 and is on sale for 25% off. How much is the discount?
     $10

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