$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 30th
Published July 30, 2026
By Charlie
- The Blue Jays wrapped up a series against this team from Washington last night?
The Nationals
- What did the first little pig make his house out of in The Three Little Pigs?
Straw
- What is the name of the long, narrow part of the guitar where you find the frets?
The Neck
- What type of house does SpongeBob SquarePants live in under the sea?
A Pineapple
- What animal does silk traditionally come from?
Silkworms
- Roald Dahl wrote a popular children’s book about a boy named James who lives inside a giant piece of fruit. What was it called?
James and the Giant Peach
- What do you call a dish made by stuffing a chicken inside a duck, then stuffing the duck inside a turkey?
Turducken
- When riding a bicycle and you want to make pedaling easier or harder, what do you turn to adjust the speed?
The Gears
- What geometric shape is a 9 Volt Battery?
Rectangle
- What colorful flower produces the tiny seeds commonly used on bagels and baked goods?The Poppy
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Upcoming Concerts
Kempenfest: Jamie Fine and special guests
Kempenfest will kick off on Friday, July 31st with Jamie Fine taking the OLG Mainstage, with special guests...
General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre July 31
Georgian Theatre July 31
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