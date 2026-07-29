$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 29th
Published July 29, 2026
By Charlie
- Who is married to the cartoon Jessica Rabbit?
Roger Rabbit
- What body part is the Limbus a part of?
EYE ( serving as the border zone where the clear cornea meets the white sclera)
- What is the name of the imaginary line that divides Earth into the Northern and Southern Hemispheres?
The Equator
- What name is given to the fictitious creature that is half man half horse?
Centaur
- Which Canadian province has the longest coastline?
Newfoundland and Labrador (Newfoundland and Labrador narrowly beats out British Columbia by roughly 2,000 kilometers).
- What job does a Matador do ?
They Fight Bulls /Bull Fighter
- What direction does the sun rise from?
East
- What is the opposite of a synonym?
Antonym
- True or false there are more than 1500 minutes in a day?
False there are less (there are 1440 minutes in a day)
- Tom Brady is a famous athlete known for playing which sport?
Football
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General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre July 31
Georgian Theatre July 31
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