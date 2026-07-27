$1000 Minute: Monday, July 27th

1) A Zepplin is another name for what type of air craft?

Blimp (rigid airship)

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2) What is the name of the Froot Loops Mascot?

Tucan Sam (Sam)







3) What geometric shape is a yield traffic sign?

Triangle







4) The kitchen tool called a pitter is most commonly used to remove the pit from what small fruit?

Cherries





5) What branch of science studies living things?

Biology







6) Rum is traditionally aged in barrels made from what type of wood?

Oak







7) What name is given to the official who makes calls during a baseball game?

Umpire







8) What is a female horse called?

Mare







9) James Naismith is a Canadian/American best known as the inventor of what sport?

Basketball







10) how much money would you have if you have 47 quarters?

$11.75