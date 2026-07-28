$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 28th
Published July 28, 2026
By Charlie
- Kool FM is presenting this artist on the OLG Stage to kick off Kempenfest this Friday?
Jamie Fine
- In Soccer, how many Yellow Cards need to be issued to a single player for them to be ejected?
2
- Typically, in which corner of an envelope do you place a postage stamp?
Top Right
- When baking, what is the name of the technique where a baking dish is placed in a larger pan filled with hot water?
A Water Bath (Bain Marie in French)
- True or False: Rhubarb leaves are safe to eat.
False ( they're considered toxic and unsafe to eat because they contain high concentrations of oxalic acid and other harmful compounds)
- In Greek mythology, the Trojan Horse was used by the Greeks to sneak into which ancient city?
Troy
- Which U.S. state is made up entirely of islands and is located in the Pacific Ocean?
Hawaii
- How many provinces and territories does Canada have all together?
13 (10 provinces and 3 territories)
- What is the name of Barbie’s longtime boyfriend?
Ken
- What makeup product is often applied to the eyelids to add colour?
Eye Shadow
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Upcoming Concerts
Kempenfest: Jamie Fine and special guests
Kempenfest will kick off on Friday, July 31st with Jamie Fine taking the OLG Mainstage, with special guests...
General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre July 31
Georgian Theatre July 31
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