$1000 Minute: Friday, July 5th

By $1,000 Minute

  1. Which Canadian city was the site of a major explosion in 1917?

Halifax

  1. This French Wrestler was dubbed the “8th Wonder of the world” due to his enormous size?

Andre The Giant  

  1. Wasaga Beach is located on what body of Water?

Georgian bay

  1. What is the name of the music genre that originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s?

Reggae

  1. Who was the creator of “Saturday Night Live”?

Lorne Michaels

  1. What was the name of Terry Fox’s cross-country run to raise money for cancer research?

The Marathon of Hope

  1. Millzy is planning a party and has 36 balloons. If he wants to give each of his 9 friends an equal number of balloons, how many balloons will each friend get?

4

  1. Steve Urkel was a popular character from this 90’s TV Show?

Family Matters

  1. What is the Capitol city of Ontario?

Toronto 

  1. Of the Canadian coins in circulation which one doesn’t have an animal on it?

Dime it has a Schooner

