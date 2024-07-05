$1000 Minute: Friday, July 5th
Which Canadian city was the site of a major explosion in 1917?
Halifax
- This French Wrestler was dubbed the “8th Wonder of the world” due to his enormous size?
Andre The Giant
- Wasaga Beach is located on what body of Water?
Georgian bay
- What is the name of the music genre that originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s?
Reggae
- Who was the creator of “Saturday Night Live”?
Lorne Michaels
- What was the name of Terry Fox’s cross-country run to raise money for cancer research?
The Marathon of Hope
- Millzy is planning a party and has 36 balloons. If he wants to give each of his 9 friends an equal number of balloons, how many balloons will each friend get?
4
- Steve Urkel was a popular character from this 90’s TV Show?
Family Matters
- What is the Capitol city of Ontario?
Toronto
- Of the Canadian coins in circulation which one doesn’t have an animal on it?
Dime it has a Schooner