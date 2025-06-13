$1000 Minute: Friday, June 13th
Published June 13, 2025
By Charlie
- He has been the brainchild behind Saturday Night Live for the last 50 years?
Lorne Micheals
- What Nickname is given to Taylor Swift's Superfans?
Swifties
- What is the name of the town where the Simpson family lives?
Springfield
- What geometric shape are most soup cans?
A cylinder
- This place has famously branded itself as the "Happiest Place on Earth."
Disneyland
- What Colour is Sriracha sauce?
Red
- What name is given to a decorative clip or clasp that holds hair in place?
Barrette
- In the classic folk song "Home on the Range," name one of the animals said to "play"?
Deer or Antelope
- Name one of the two teams competing for the NBA Championship?
Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers
- What is 9 x 8?
72
