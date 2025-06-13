Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, June 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 13, 2025
By Charlie

  1. He has been the brainchild behind Saturday Night Live for the last 50 years?
    Lorne Micheals 


  2. What Nickname is given to Taylor Swift's Superfans?
    Swifties 


  3. What is the name of the town where the Simpson family lives?
    Springfield 


  4. What geometric shape are most soup cans?
    A cylinder


  5. This place has famously branded itself as the "Happiest Place on Earth."
    Disneyland 


  6. What Colour is Sriracha sauce?
    Red 


  7. What name is given to a decorative clip or clasp that holds hair in place?
    Barrette


  8. In the classic folk song "Home on the Range," name one of the animals said to "play"?
    Deer or Antelope 


  9. Name one of the two teams competing for the NBA Championship?
    Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers 


  10. What is 9 x 8?
    72 
