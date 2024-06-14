$1000 Minute: Friday, June 14th
How did you do today?
- Which of the Disney Chipmunks Chip and Dale, had the red nose?
Dale
- In the Wizard of Oz, what was the Scarecrow seeking from the Wizard?
A Brain
- Which Kool FM Artist sings Shape of You, Castle on the Hill and Thinking Out Loud?
Ed Sheeran
- What sport is played where a players throw a disc at a target; using rules similar to golf?
Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf
- What battery-operated game of physical skill tested players’ hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills with tweezers?
Operation
- In the Nursery Rhyme The Wheel on the Bus what do the people on the bus do?
Go Up and Down
- The mixture of fat and flour used in making sauces is called what?
Roux
- What Alcohol do you use when making a Tom Collins?
Gin
- Who is featured on a Canadian $5 bill?
Sir Wilfrid Laurier
- What are the standard two-letter postal abbreviations for NEVADA?
NV