$1000 Minute: Friday, June 14th

How did you do today?

  1. Which of the Disney Chipmunks Chip and Dale, had the red nose?

Dale

  1. In the Wizard of Oz, what was the Scarecrow seeking from the Wizard?

A Brain

  1. Which Kool FM Artist sings Shape of You, Castle on the Hill and Thinking Out Loud?

Ed Sheeran

  1. What sport is played where a players throw a disc at a target; using rules similar to golf?

Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf

  1. What battery-operated game of physical skill tested players’ hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills with tweezers?

Operation

  1. In the Nursery Rhyme The Wheel on the Bus what do the people on the bus do?

Go Up and Down

  1. The mixture of fat and flour used in making sauces is called what?

Roux

  1. What Alcohol do you use when making a Tom Collins?

Gin

  1. Who is featured on a Canadian $5 bill?

Sir Wilfrid Laurier

  1. What are the standard two-letter postal abbreviations for NEVADA?

NV

