$1000 Minute: Friday, June 14th

Which of the Disney Chipmunks Chip and Dale, had the red nose?

Dale

In the Wizard of Oz, what was the Scarecrow seeking from the Wizard?

A Brain

Which Kool FM Artist sings Shape of You, Castle on the Hill and Thinking Out Loud?

Ed Sheeran

What sport is played where a players throw a disc at a target; using rules similar to golf?

Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf

What battery-operated game of physical skill tested players’ hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills with tweezers?

Operation

In the Nursery Rhyme The Wheel on the Bus what do the people on the bus do?

Go Up and Down

The mixture of fat and flour used in making sauces is called what?

Roux

What Alcohol do you use when making a Tom Collins?

Gin

Who is featured on a Canadian $5 bill?

Sir Wilfrid Laurier

What are the standard two-letter postal abbreviations for NEVADA?

NV