$1000 MINUTE FRIDAY, JUNE 17TH @ 2PM
Friday, June 17th – 2PM
- Which large mammal’s tail is so strong it can stand on it and lift its hind legs off the ground? (Kangaroo)
- What did Mary Poppins use to fly? (Her Umbrella/Her Parrot-Handled Umbrella)
- Name the Three Primary Colours. (Red, Yellow, Blue)
- Earl Gray, Chai, and English Breakfast are all different types of what drink? (Tea/Black Tea)
- Kevin, Joe, and Nick make up which American pop rock band? (The Jonas Brothers)
- The sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on teeth is called what? (Plaque)
- There are 3 spiders sitting on a web, how many legs do they have all together? (8 legs per spider = 24 total)
- The ‘Golden Arches’ are associated with which fast food restaurant? (McDonalds)
- Name the Canadian City that is home to the Big Nickel. (Sudbury)
- SPELL: Karaoke. (K A R A O K E)