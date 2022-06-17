Listen Live

$1000 MINUTE FRIDAY, JUNE 17TH @ 2PM

Friday, June 17th – 2PM Which large mammal’s tail is so strong it can stand on […]

By $1,000 Minute

Friday, June 17th – 2PM

  1. Which large mammal’s tail is so strong it can stand on it and lift its hind legs off the ground? (Kangaroo)
  1. What did Mary Poppins use to fly? (Her Umbrella/Her Parrot-Handled Umbrella)
  1. Name the Three Primary Colours. (Red, Yellow, Blue)
  1. Earl Gray, Chai, and English Breakfast are all different types of what drink? (Tea/Black Tea)
  1. Kevin, Joe, and Nick make up which American pop rock band? (The Jonas Brothers)
  1. The sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on teeth is called what? (Plaque)
  1. There are 3 spiders sitting on a web, how many legs do they have all together? (8 legs per spider = 24 total)
  1. The ‘Golden Arches’ are associated with which fast food restaurant? (McDonalds)
  1. Name the Canadian City that is home to the Big Nickel. (Sudbury)
  1. SPELL: Karaoke. (K A R A O K E)

