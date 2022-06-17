$1000 Minute Friday, June 17th @ 9 AM

- How many times do you have to say ‘Beetlejuice’ to make him appear? (3)
- What kind of seeds are used to make Tahini? (Sesame seeds)
- The 5 boroughs of New York City include The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and what?(Manhattan)
- What is the top number of a fraction called? (The Numerator)
- A centaur is a cross between what two things? (Human and horse)
- Who discovered the Theory of Relativity? (Albert Einstein)
- What device is used to measure temperature? (Thermometer)
- Chris Evans is voicing the legendary space ranger in what movie that released to theatres today? (Lightyear)
- SPELL: Hiatus. (H I A T U S)
- In the poker game ‘Texas Holdem’, how many cards are dealt to each player? (2)