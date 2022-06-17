Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, June 17th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute

  1. How many times do you have to say ‘Beetlejuice’ to make him appear? (3)
  1. What kind of seeds are used to make Tahini? (Sesame seeds)
  1. The 5 boroughs of New York City include The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and what?(Manhattan)
  1. What is the top number of a fraction called? (The Numerator)
  1. A centaur is a cross between what two things? (Human and horse)
  1. Who discovered the Theory of Relativity? (Albert Einstein)
  1. What device is used to measure temperature? (Thermometer)
  1. Chris Evans is voicing the legendary space ranger in what movie that released to theatres today? (Lightyear)
  1. SPELL: Hiatus. (H I A T U S)
  1. In the poker game ‘Texas Holdem’, how many cards are dealt to each player? (2)

