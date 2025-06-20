$1000 Minute: Friday, June 20th
Published June 20, 2025
By Charlie
- Who are the 2025 Stanley Cup Champions?
Florida Panthers
- The United Kingdom is represented by a flag that goes by this name?
Union Jack or Union Flag
- What toy with wild hair and gem belly buttons that became a '90s fad and inspired 3 movies?
Trolls
- What geometric shape also makes a delicious ice cream holder?
Cone
- What vegetable is commonly added to a Canadian pizza along with bacon and pepperoni?
Mushrooms
- Which beer is known for cans that show cold-activated blue mountains when chilled?
Coors Light
- When dialling a long-distance number in Canada, how many digits do you press in total?
11 (1, the 3-digit area code and the 7-digit number)
- Name one of the other members of Destiny's Child besides Beyoncé?
Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams
- The expression “drop the needle” comes from which music-playing device?
Record Player (turntable)
- If Brad Pitt is wearing his Birthday Suit, what is he wearing?
Nothing at all
