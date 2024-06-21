$1000 Minute: Friday, June 21st

- What Sport is Tom Brady known for playing?
Football
- Besides the Radio and before the Cassette deck, what music technology was predominant in cars?
8 Track
- What type of movie theatre allows you to watch films from the comfort of your car?
Drive-In
- Julie Andrews sings the song DO -RE- MI in what movie?
The Sound of Music
- The Somba, Rumba and Jive are all types of what?
Ballroom Dance styles (dance styles will also be accepted)
- What Canadian musical trio was known for performing the children’s song “Skidamarink”?
Sharon, Lois and Brahm
- How many Canadian teams have there been in the NBA to date?
(The Toronto Raptors and the Vancouver Grizzlies)
- If Amy had 3 cups daily in June, how many coffees did she have throughout the month?
90
- “I Am” is a new Prime Video Documentary about this Canadian Singer.
Celine Dion
- In the Nursery Rhyme “Little Miss Muffet,” what frightened Miss Muffet away?
A spider