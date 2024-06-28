$1000 Minute: Friday, June 28th

- What is the name of He-Man’s Tiger after he transformed?
Battle Cat
- What is the name of Jafar’s parrot in Alladin?
Iago
- What Gum comes shredded and is called the “Ball Players Bubble Gum”?
Big League Chew
- What car manufacturer makes the Camaro?
Chevrolet
- Ryu, Ken, Blanka and Mr. Bison are characters in this Video Game.
Street Fighter
- “L” represents this number in Roman Numerals.
50
- If John made 17$ for every lawn that he cut, and he cut 5 lawns, how much money did he make?
$85
- What Political party in Canada is affiliated with the colour Orange?
NDP (New Democratic Party)
- Which herb is a key ingredient in pesto sauce?
Basil
- Which fish is known for its ability to swim upstream to spawn?
The salmon.