$1000 Minute: Friday, June 28th

How did you do this morning?

  1. What is the name of He-Man’s Tiger after he transformed?
    Battle Cat

  1. What is the name of Jafar’s parrot in Alladin?
    Iago

  1. What Gum comes shredded and is called the “Ball Players Bubble Gum”?
    Big League Chew


  1. What car manufacturer makes the Camaro?
    Chevrolet

  1. Ryu, Ken, Blanka and Mr. Bison are characters in this Video Game.
    Street Fighter

  1. “L” represents this number in Roman Numerals.
    50

  1. If John made 17$ for every lawn that he cut, and he cut 5 lawns, how much money did he make?
    $85

  1. What Political party in Canada is affiliated with the colour Orange?
    NDP (New Democratic Party)


  1. Which herb is a key ingredient in pesto sauce?
    Basil

  1. Which fish is known for its ability to swim upstream to spawn?
    The salmon.

