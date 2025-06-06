$1000 MINUTE: Friday, June 6th
Published June 6, 2025
By Charlie
- Name a member of New Kids on the Block.
Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, or Danny Wood
- Which of the following is not a string on a standard 6-string guitar: E, G, C, A,?
C
- In what country would you find the Great Barrier Reef?
Australia
- Who painted the Mona Lisa?
Leonardo da Vinci
- Who was the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Margaret Thatcher
- In Greek mythology, who is the god of the sea?
Poseidon
- What is the hardest known natural material?
Diamond
- Which fashion brand is also known as YSL?
Yves Saint Laurent
- Which sport uses a hollow plastic ball with holes in it?
Pickleball
- How many horns did a triceratops have on its head?
Three
Advertisement