SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT IN EFFECT click here for details
Listen Live

$1000 MINUTE: Friday, June 6th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 6, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Name a member of New Kids on the Block.
     Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, or Danny Wood



  2. Which of the following is not a string on a standard 6-string guitar: E, G, C, A,?
    C



  3. In what country would you find the Great Barrier Reef?
    Australia



  4. Who painted the Mona Lisa?
     Leonardo da Vinci



  5. Who was the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
    Margaret Thatcher 



  6. In Greek mythology, who is the god of the sea?
    Poseidon



  7. What is the hardest known natural material?
    Diamond 



  8. Which fashion brand is also known as YSL?
    Yves Saint Laurent



  9. Which sport uses a hollow plastic ball with holes in it? 
    Pickleball 



  10. How many horns did a triceratops have on its head?
    Three 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close