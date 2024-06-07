$1000 Minute: Friday, June 7
How did you do this morning?
- Question: What is meteorology the study of?
Answer: The weather
- Question: How many Lord of the Rings films are there?
Answer: Three
- Question: Macaulay Culkin was paid $1 million—the first child star ever to do so—for what film?
Answer: My Girl
- Question: Who performed with Usher on ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’?
Answer: Pitbull
- Question: The Great Depression hit Canada in which decade?
Answer: 1930s
- Question: A golden anniversary represents how many years?
Answer: 50
- Question: Anna Wintour is famous in which career field?
Answer: Fashion
- Question: ‘Digits’ are another name for which body part?
Answer: Fingers
- Question: I can fit 5 pots on my rack. How many racks do I need for 100 pots?
Answer: 20
10. Question: If pasta is cooked to be firm but not hard, what is it called?
Answer: Al dente