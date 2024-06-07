Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, June 7

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Question: What is meteorology the study of?
    Answer: The weather

  2. Question: How many Lord of the Rings films are there?
    Answer: Three

  3. Question: Macaulay Culkin was paid $1 million—the first child star ever to do so—for what film?
    Answer: My Girl
  1. Question: Who performed with Usher on ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’?
    Answer: Pitbull

  1. Question: The Great Depression hit Canada in which decade?
    Answer: 1930s

  1. Question: A golden anniversary represents how many years?
    Answer: 50

  1. Question: Anna Wintour is famous in which career field?
    Answer: Fashion

  1. Question: ‘Digits’ are another name for which body part?
    Answer: Fingers

  1. Question: I can fit 5 pots on my rack. How many racks do I need for 100 pots?
    Answer: 20

   10. Question: If pasta is cooked to be firm but not hard, what is it called?
Answer: Al dente

