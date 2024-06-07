$1000 Minute: Friday, June 7

Question: What is meteorology the study of?

Answer: The weather



Question: How many Lord of the Rings films are there?

Answer: Three



Question: Macaulay Culkin was paid $1 million—the first child star ever to do so—for what film?

Answer: My Girl



Question: Who performed with Usher on ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’?

Answer: Pitbull

Question: The Great Depression hit Canada in which decade?

Answer: 1930s





Question: A golden anniversary represents how many years?

Answer: 50





Question: Anna Wintour is famous in which career field?

Answer: Fashion

Question: ‘Digits’ are another name for which body part?

Answer: Fingers





Question: I can fit 5 pots on my rack. How many racks do I need for 100 pots?

Answer: 20





10. Question: If pasta is cooked to be firm but not hard, what is it called?

Answer: Al dente