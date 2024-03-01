Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, March 1st

How did you do this morning!

By $1,000 Minute
  1. In the popular children’s Song “The Wheels on the Bus” what did the Driver say?

“Move on back”

  1. Miley Cyrus portrayed this character for 4 seasons on the Disney Channel.

Hanna Montana

  1. How long is the distance of a marathon?

26 miles or 42 KM (26.2 miles or 42.195 km)

  1. Blue, Gray and Narwhal are all types of what?

Whales

  1. What type of food is Gorgonzola?

Cheese

  1. Who was Canada’s 1st prime minister?

John A Macdonald

  1. This was Sega’s equivalent to Nintendo’s NES gaming system in the late 80’s

The Genesis or Sega Genesis

  1. If you have 80 tickets for the fair and each ride costs 5 tickets, how many rides can you go on??

16

  1. What is the name of the Royal English family’s residence?

    Buckingham Palace

  1. The Statue of Liberty is a popular landmark in New York City, but what country gifted the USA this national treasure?

France

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 29th!

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 28th

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 27th