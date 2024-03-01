$1000 Minute: Friday, March 1st
How did you do this morning!
- In the popular children’s Song “The Wheels on the Bus” what did the Driver say?
“Move on back”
- Miley Cyrus portrayed this character for 4 seasons on the Disney Channel.
Hanna Montana
- How long is the distance of a marathon?
26 miles or 42 KM (26.2 miles or 42.195 km)
- Blue, Gray and Narwhal are all types of what?
Whales
- What type of food is Gorgonzola?
Cheese
- Who was Canada’s 1st prime minister?
John A Macdonald
- This was Sega’s equivalent to Nintendo’s NES gaming system in the late 80’s
The Genesis or Sega Genesis
- If you have 80 tickets for the fair and each ride costs 5 tickets, how many rides can you go on??
16
- What is the name of the Royal English family’s residence?
Buckingham Palace
- The Statue of Liberty is a popular landmark in New York City, but what country gifted the USA this national treasure?
France