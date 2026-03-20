$1000 Minute: Friday, March 20th
Published March 20, 2026
By Charlie
- This Opalite singer is expected to make a special appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Taylor Swift
- What movie features the quote “I’m the King of the World” from a character named Jack?
Titanic
- What does a barometer measure?
Air Pressure
- What is the main ingredient in pesto?
Basil
- In Basketball, how many players will each team have on the court?
Five
- What part of a plant conducts photosynthesis?
Leaves
- Suzanne Collins wrote this series, with a film adaptation starring Jennifer Lawrence.
The Hunger Games
- In what country would you find the Autobahn?
Germany
- What company produces PlayStation?
Sony
- Circle, Square, and Triangle are types of what?
Shapes
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