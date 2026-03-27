$1000 Minute: Friday, March 27th
Published March 27, 2026
By Charlie
- Today is the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener. Which American League team from Las Vegas are they taking on? Athletics (would also accept the A's)
- At some movie screenings, what special glasses turn a flat film into a pop-out, in-your-face experience?
3D Glasses
- What strap-like device is often tightened around an arm or leg to control blood flow during first aid or medical procedures?
Tourniquet
- Ryan Reynolds has once again teamed up with this restaurant chain to promote a new limited-time menu item? Tim Horton's
- Although the date itself changes every year, on what day of the week is Easter always celebrated?
Sunday
- Which automotive brand manufactures the Sierra pickup truck?
GMC (General Motors Company)
- What piece of equipment is used to play Tennis, Badminton or squash?
A Raquet
- What geometric shape shares its name with a spiny sea creature often found clinging to rocks?
A Star (Starfish)
- According to the children’s song, what is the second action you should do if you’re happy and you know it? Stomp Your Feet
- What is the part of a candle you light?
The Wick
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement