$1000 Minute: Friday, March 28th
Published March 28, 2025
By Charlie
- Last Night, the Colts kicked off their Round 1 Playoff match up against this team from Niagara?
The Ice Dog
- What is the name of McDonald's Frozen Dessert consisting of soft serve ice cream with mixed-in ingredients. McFlurry
- What name does Apple give to their portable tracking tags?
Air Tags
- In The Wizard of Oz, what did the Wicked Witch of the West use as spies?
Flying Monkeys
- What is the name of the Captain who is trying to capture the whale in the novel Moby Dick?
Captain Ahab
- What is the name of the Stadium where the Blue Jays Play?
Rogers Centre
- In the game Battleship, how many ships does each player start with?
5 ships ( Aircraft Carrier, Battleship, Submarine, Cruiser, Destroyer )
- How many days are there in April?
30
- What is the term for the process of soaking meat in a seasoned liquid before cooking?
Marinating/Marinate
- What is the most common tool a drummer would use to play his instrument?
Drum Sticks
