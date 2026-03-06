$1000 Minute: Friday, March 6th
- How many more sleeps before it's St Patrick's Day?
11
- According to folklore, though never proven, what did Saint Patrick allegedly drive out of Ireland?
Snakes
- Opening in theatres today is the remake of this Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze hockey movie that was filmed at the Sadlon Arena.
Youngblood (the whole movie wasn't filmed at Sadlon, only the hockey scenes)
- Which comedian is scheduled to host the Oscars next Sunday, March 15th?
Conan O'Brian
- What galaxy is Earth a part of?
The Milky Way
- By landmass, what is the largest country in South America?
Brazil
- Who is the Host of TV's Survivor reality show?
Jeff Probst
- This creamy Italian frozen dessert is denser than ice cream. What is it?
Gelato
- In a standard deck of cards, how many numbered cards does each suit have?
9 (2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9&10)
- In this game, players toss beanbags into holes on a slanted board to score points. What’s it called?
Corn Hole
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement