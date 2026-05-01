$1000 Minute: Friday, May 1st
Published May 1, 2026
By Charlie
- This Wonder Women star, tuned 41 yesterday?
Gal Gadot
- will. i. am, Taboo and apl.de.ap are members of which pop and hip-hop group?
Black Eyed Peas
- Name one of the two trophies the NHL awards to the Eastern and Western Champions before they compete for the Stanley Cup?
Prince of Wales Trophy or Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (as long as Whales or Campbell is said it's accepted)
- By land mass, which Canadian province is the largest?
Quebec
- The city of Barrie sits on which bay that feeds into Lake Simcoe?
Kempenfelt Bay
- What baked good is boiled before it’s baked and has a hole in the middle?
Bagel
- What special resin is used to make trendy furniture that combines wood and resin to create glossy, river-like designs?
Epoxy Resin
- What do we call a rock from space that lands on Earth?
Meteorite (not Meteor as its the streak of light you see in the sky (a “shooting star”) as it burns up in the atmosphere)
- In golf, what name is given to things like sand traps and ponds that can cost you strokes if your ball lands in them?
Hazards
- What planet orbits the sun the fastest?
Mercury
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