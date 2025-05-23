RAINFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION click here for details
$1000 Minute: Friday, May 23rd

$1,000 Minute
Published May 23, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Disney is set to release a live-action remake of this beloved animated film today. 
    Lilo & Stitch 


  2. Which Beer is known as the king of Beers?
    Budweiser 


  3. Mr. Freeze is known for making what summer treat?
    Freezies


  4. What was the last Territory to join the confederation of Canada?
    Nunavut in 1999


  5. How many inches are in 3 feet?
    36


  6. What Animal do Short Ribs come from?
    Cow


  7. In Basketball, how many seconds can an offensive player stay in the key before receiving a violation?



  8. Who was Canada's First Prime Minister?
    John A MacDonald


  9. What is the name of the Canadian national anthem?
    Oh Canada


  10. In the nursery rhyme, who jumped over the candlestick?
    Jack 
