$1000 Minute: Friday, May 23rd
Published May 23, 2025
By Charlie
- Disney is set to release a live-action remake of this beloved animated film today.
Lilo & Stitch
- Which Beer is known as the king of Beers?
Budweiser
- Mr. Freeze is known for making what summer treat?
Freezies
- What was the last Territory to join the confederation of Canada?
Nunavut in 1999
- How many inches are in 3 feet?
36
- What Animal do Short Ribs come from?
Cow
- In Basketball, how many seconds can an offensive player stay in the key before receiving a violation?
3
- Who was Canada's First Prime Minister?
John A MacDonald
- What is the name of the Canadian national anthem?
Oh Canada
- In the nursery rhyme, who jumped over the candlestick?
Jack
