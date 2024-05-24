$1000 Minute: Friday, May 24th
How did you do this morning?
- Which Italian fashion house is known for its signature red and green stripes?
Gucci
- Nick, Brian, AJ, Kevin, and Howie are members of this Boy band.
Backstreet Boys
- She was the cartoon wife of Roger Rabbit in the Movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Jessica Rabbit
- A Bison and this Fowl are considered the two national animals for the United States of America.
Bald Eagle
- Cornelius “Corny” Rooster is the mascot of this Kellogg’s Breakfast cereal.
Corn Flakes
- Canada has how many Territories?
3
- What American Author of Gothic Fiction wrote Interview with a Vampire?
Anne Rice
- In “Old Mother Hubbard,” what did Mother Hubbard go to the cupboard to get?
A bone for her dog.
- If Rob ate 3 meals every day, how many meals did he eat during Fortnite?
42
- What fruit has a name that is also a colour?
Orange.