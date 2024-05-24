Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, May 24th

  1. Which Italian fashion house is known for its signature red and green stripes?

Gucci

  1. Nick, Brian, AJ, Kevin, and Howie are members of this Boy band.

Backstreet Boys

  1. She was the cartoon wife of Roger Rabbit in the Movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Jessica Rabbit  

  1. A Bison and this Fowl are considered the two national animals for the United States of America.

Bald Eagle 

  1. Cornelius “Corny” Rooster is the mascot of this Kellogg’s Breakfast cereal.

Corn Flakes

  1. Canada has how many Territories?

  1. What American Author of Gothic Fiction wrote Interview with a Vampire?

Anne Rice

  1. In “Old Mother Hubbard,” what did Mother Hubbard go to the cupboard to get?

A bone for her dog.

  1. If Rob ate 3 meals every day, how many meals did he eat during Fortnite?

42

  1. What fruit has a name that is also a colour?

Orange.

